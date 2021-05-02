Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said after Sunday's 7-2 win over Atlanta that Springer was removed in the sixth inning due to general fatigue, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. "We're going to be careful with him, so we took him out. It was the best thing for him," Montoyo said.

Montoyo went on to say that Springer -- who went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before departing -- was feeling a little exhausted after playing three days in a row following his reinstatement from the injured list, so the Blue Jays elected to err on the side of caution by pulling him from the contest early. Fortunately, Springer doesn't seem to be dealing with any sort of setback related to the left oblique strain or the right quadriceps strain that sidelined him for most of the first month of the season. Springer appears likely to rejoin the starting nine for Monday's series opener in Oakland, but fantasy managers will still want to revisit his status before locking him into weekly lineups.