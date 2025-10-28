Springer was removed from Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers due to an apparent right side injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer led off the top of the seventh inning and appeared to take a normal cut at the first pitch, but he was spotted grabbing his side after the swing and was promptly lifted. He'll presumably be sent for further testing before the club comments on his availability for Game 4 and beyond. Ty France was called on to pinch hit in Springer's place.