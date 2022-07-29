Springer exited Thursday's game against the Tigers with an apparent right elbow injury in the eighth inning, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Springer appeared to suffer the injury on a swing, and he did not come out to man right field in the ninth inning. There is not yet any official word on the type or severity of Springer's injury.
