Springer (undisclosed) was removed from Monday night's game against the Yankees with an apparent injury, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer was thrown out at third base on an RBI single from Vladimir Guerrero in the bottom of the sixth inning. On the play, Springer appeared to slide hard into Jazz Chisholm. Springer was replaced in the top of the seventh, as Andres Gimenez entered at second base, with Davis Schneider moving to left field and Nathan Lukes taking over for Springer in right. Prior to leaving, Springer was 0-for-2 at the plate with one walk. Springer should be considered day-to-day for now.