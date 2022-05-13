Springer exited Friday's game against the Rays after colliding with the outfield while while attempting to make a catch, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer was checked on by team trainers but initially remained in the game. He grounded out in his next at-bat and exited prior to taking the field for the next half-inning. The exact nature and severity of his injury should become clearer after further tests.

