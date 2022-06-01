Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. "He'll be fine," Montoyo said.

Though Springer hasn't tested positive for the virus, fantasy managers will still want to keep tabs on his status over the next couple of days just to ensure his condition doesn't take a turn for the worse. Montoyo didn't suggest that Springer is available off the bench, so the Blue Jays could look to give the 32-year-old the day off entirely. Raimel Tapia will step in as the Blue Jays' center fielder in place of Springer.