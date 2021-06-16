Springer (quadriceps) "felt great" after appearing in a rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer made his first rehab appearance Tuesday and played five innings in the field for the Triple-A club while going 0-for-4 at the plate. He'll serve as the designated hitter for Buffalo on Wednesday, and Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said that the team will see how the outfielder feels after the game before determining his next steps.
