Springer is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

Per Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer is received a scheduled off day with the Blue Jays wrapping up their series with the Orioles with an afternoon contest. Raimel Tapia checks in as the Blue Jays' center fielder in place of Springer, who went 2-for-13 with a double, a walk and two runs while starting in each of the first three games of the series.