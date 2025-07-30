Springer (head) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

According to MLB.com, Springer was feeling better a day after he was struck on the left ear flap of his helmet by a sinker in Monday's 11-4 loss to Baltimore, but he still ended up sitting out both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday. He'll remain out of the lineup for a third straight game Wednesday, but with a team off day on tap Thursday, Springer could be ready to rejoin the starting nine in Friday's series opener versus the Royals.