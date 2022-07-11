Springer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.
Springer looks to be slowly getting back on track with homers in each of the last two games. He's gone 4-for-14 with two long balls and two doubles in his last three games, and Sunday's multi-hit effort was his first since June 13. The outfielder has 17 homers, 40 RBI, 50 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .250/.331/.490 slash line through 329 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Accounts for lone run Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Remains out of lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Takes seat for Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Swipes eighth bag•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Launches 15th homer•