Springer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Springer looks to be slowly getting back on track with homers in each of the last two games. He's gone 4-for-14 with two long balls and two doubles in his last three games, and Sunday's multi-hit effort was his first since June 13. The outfielder has 17 homers, 40 RBI, 50 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .250/.331/.490 slash line through 329 plate appearances.