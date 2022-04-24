Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Astros.
Springer was held out of Friday's game after being hit by a pitch in the forearm. While he served as the designated hitter -- rather than his typical role in center field -- Springer looked fine at the plate by launching a home run to begin the game. It was his third long ball of the season, and his only extra-base hit in his last five starts. Despite the recent slow stretch, Springer is hitting a solid .264/.310/.509 across 58 plate appearances.
