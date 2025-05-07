Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Angels.

Springer took Tyler Anderson deep to open the scoring in the first inning. Over four games in May, Springer is 5-for-13 with two homers, three RBI and a stolen base. The veteran outfielder has cooled off a bit from his sizzling first couple of weeks, but he's still batting .316 with a .960 OPS, four homers, 15 RBI, 14 runs scored, five stolen bases, eight doubles and a triple over 32 contests.