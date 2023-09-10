Springer went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Both homers were solo shots, as Springer took Zack Greinke deep in the fourth inning before he smashed a hanging slider from Angel Zerpa over the wall in right-center field in the seventh. It's the first multi-homer game of the season for Springer, who's batting .304 (38-for-125) since the beginning of August with six homers, six steals, 22 RBI and 23 runs, and the veteran outfielder now sits one long ball shy of his eighth career 20-homer campaign.