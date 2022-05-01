Springer went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Astros.

Springer opened the game with his 46th career leadoff homer, and his long ball in the third inning wound up providing the final margin of victory. After going through a slump in the middle of April. Springer has picked up the pace in a big way, going 11-for-31 (.355) with four homers six RBI and eight runs over his last eight games.