Springer went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Astros.
Springer opened the game with his 46th career leadoff homer, and his long ball in the third inning wound up providing the final margin of victory. After going through a slump in the middle of April. Springer has picked up the pace in a big way, going 11-for-31 (.355) with four homers six RBI and eight runs over his last eight games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Slugs fourth homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard against Houston•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Leading off Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Won't start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Out with bruised forearm•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: X-rays come back negative•