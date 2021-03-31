Springer (oblique) will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Springer dealt with a Grade 2 hamstring strain late in camp and has been progressing well, but he'll be sidelined for at least the first six games of the regular season while he recovers. Randal Grichuk and Jonathan Davis should see additional time in center field while Springer is unavailable. Springer's placement on the injured list is retroactive to March 29, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return right away when he's first eligible to play April 8.
