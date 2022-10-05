Springer isn't in the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
Springer is getting a breather after he went 7-for-16 with a homer, four RBI, three runs and a stolen base over the last four games. Bradley Zimmer will take over in center field and bat ninth.
