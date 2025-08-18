Springer went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer during Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers.

Springer made Sunday's blowout look a little more respectable with a two-run blast to left-center field in the eighth. He has collected a hit in each of his two games since returning from a concussion Saturday. Springer has a 1.107 OPS with one steal, two doubles, 15 runs, three homers and six RBI in 61 plate appearances since the All-Star break.