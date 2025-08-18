Blue Jays' George Springer: Hits late two-run homer vs. Texas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer during Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers.
Springer made Sunday's blowout look a little more respectable with a two-run blast to left-center field in the eighth. He has collected a hit in each of his two games since returning from a concussion Saturday. Springer has a 1.107 OPS with one steal, two doubles, 15 runs, three homers and six RBI in 61 plate appearances since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Activation official•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Aiming for Saturday return•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not playing rehab game yet•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Cleared for rehab game•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Placed on 7-day concussion IL•