Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the Orioles.

Springer crushed a hanging changeup over the left field wall in the top of the sixth inning to provide the Blue Jays with their first run of the game and later came around to score another insurance run in the eighth. It was the right-fielder's tenth long ball of the season and his third in the month of June. He's currently riding a five-game hitting streak, with three two-hit games over that stretch to go along with two RBI and five runs scored.