Springer went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Rays.

It was a fitting end to an outstanding regular season for Springer, who batted .369 with a 1.121 OPS across 50 games following the All-Star break. Overall, Springer posted a career-best .309 average with a .959 OPS, 32 homers, 84 RBI, 106 runs scored and 18 steals across 586 plate appearances in his 12th major-league campaign.