Springer went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk Saturday against the Rays.
Springer crushed a first-pitch offering from Shane McClanahan to straight-away center field in the second inning to open the scoring. It was the second long ball in as many games for Springer since being moved into the cleanup spot by Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo. The 31-year-old is hitting .333 over his past eight games, providing three homers and eight walks during that stretch. He appears to finally be a full-go after an injury-riddled first two-plus months as a Blue Jay.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Launches third homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Sits after two straight starts•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Activated, starting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Present with big club in Miami•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Rejoins Triple-A lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Rehab games on tap this weekend•