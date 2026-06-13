Blue Jays' George Springer: Homers, reaches base four times

Springer went 1-for-2 with three walks, a two-run homer and three total runs scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.

Springer ended a 14-game homer drought with his second-inning long ball and walked in his three subsequent plate appearances. The 36-year-old went 3-for-22 through the first six games of June, but he's been more productive the past two contests, going 2-for-5 with five walks, a homer, two RBI and four runs. Despite his .208/.303/.361 slash line through 208 plate appearances this year, Springer has continued to operate as Toronto's primary leadoff man.