Springer went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in the 6-5 win over Atlanta on Saturday.

Springer homered once off Charlie Morton in the third inning and again off Luke Jackson in the seventh inning in his third game with Toronto. Fans have patiently awaited Springer's debut and he came up big with his first pair of home runs for the Blue Jays. In 2020, the 31-year-old batted .265 with 14 home runs and 32 RBI in 51 games.