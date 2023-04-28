Springer (hand) is in the Blue Jays' lineup for Friday's game versus the Mariners, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer had to be removed from Wednesday's game after being hit on the right hand by a pitch, but X-rays came back clean and he's back in there after Thursday's off day. The slugger is in his customary leadoff spot and in right field against Luis Castillo.