Springer (hand) is starting in right field and batting fifth for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Springer left in the seventh inning of Friday's 16-5 loss to the Yankees after taking a fastball of his left hand in the bottom of the fifth. Springer is hitting .207 for the season, but over his last five games he's gone 8-for-19 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He'll face off against Yankees southpaw Nestor Cortes on Saturday.
