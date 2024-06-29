Springer (hand) is starting in right field and batting fifth for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Springer left in the seventh inning of Friday's 16-5 loss to the Yankees after taking a fastball of his left hand in the bottom of the fifth. Springer is hitting .207 for the season, but over his last five games he's gone 8-for-19 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He'll face off against Yankees southpaw Nestor Cortes on Saturday.