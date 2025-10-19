Springer (knee) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff Sunday in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Mariners.

Springer's availability for Game 6 had been in question after he exited Friday's 6-2 loss in Game 5 upon being hit in the right knee by a pitch, but the day off between contests appears to have provided sufficient time for the 36-year-old to heal. He'll slot into his usual spot atop the batting order as the Blue Jays look to extend the series to seven games. Through the Blue Jays' first nine playoff games, Springer ranks third on the team with a .934 OPS.