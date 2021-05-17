Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Sunday that Springer (quadriceps) began a running progression, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Atkins noted that Springer is only in the early stages of his running program, so the 31-year-old's return from the 10-day injured list doesn't appear to be forthcoming. Springer will be slowly built back up to playing a full nine innings in the outfield before the Blue Jays seriously consider activating him, though it's unclear if he'll be sent out on a traditional minor-league rehab assignment in order to achieve that. Springer's ongoing absence will continue to allow Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel to handle everyday roles in the outfield.
