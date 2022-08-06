Springer was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to Aug. 5.

Springer will be eligible to return Aug. 15 should he prove ready. His right elbow has been a problem for a few weeks now, requiring a bit of maintenance, after his left elbow was an issue earlier this season. Toronto is starting Whit Merrifield in center field Saturday, with Cavan Biggio at second base against right-hander Dylan Bundy.