Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Monday's 7-3 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.
His sixth-inning solo shot got the Blue Jays on the board and tied the game at 1-1 before things got wild in the final frames. Springer has hit safely in seven straight games, and on the season he's slashing .271/.341/.500 with eight homers, two steals, 24 runs and 24 RBI through 40 contests.
