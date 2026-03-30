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Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the A's.

The veteran slugger took Luis Morales deep to lead off the game for the Jays. It was Springer's first long ball of the season, and while he's gone 2-for-14 with four strikeouts through three games, both hits have gone for extra bases as he works to shake off a sluggish spring.

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