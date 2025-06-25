Blue Jays' George Springer: Launches grand slam in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Guardians.
The veteran outfielder ended a 12-game homer drought when he wiped the bases clean in the eighth inning, crushing a Hunter Gaddis fastball 421 feet to left-center field. Springer continues to put a disappointing 2024 behind him, and through 19 contests in June he's slashing .254/.297/.433 with three of his 11 homers and 13 of his 36 RBI on the season.
