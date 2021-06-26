Springer went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

He opened the scoring with a second-inning blast off Matt Harvey, Springer's third homer of the year and first in three games since coming off the IL. The 31-year-old hasn't been able to do much through the first three months of the season, suiting up for only seven games so far, but a healthy Springer will provide a significant boost to an already potent Toronto offense.