Blue Jays' George Springer: Leading off Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Springer (forearm) will serve as the designated hitter and hit leadoff in Saturday's game against the Astros.
Springer will not occupy his regular spot in center field Saturday, but he will be back in the lineup after being held out of Friday's contest.
