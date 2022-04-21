Springer exited Wednesday's game against the Red Sox after being hit by a pitch near the forearm, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer went 1-for-2 with an RBI before being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning, and he was lifted from the contest after initially remaining in to run the bases. It's unclear if the injury will affect the 32-year-old's availability for Thursday's series finale in Boston.