Springer went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being removed from Sunday's game against the Orioles due to left wrist discomfort.

Springer -- who was serving as Toronto's designated hitter -- appeared to tweak his wrist during his final at-bat in the fifth inning. He'll presumably receive further treatment for his wrist before the Blue Jays determine whether he'll be ready to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener versus Atlanta.