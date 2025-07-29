Blue Jays' George Springer: Leaves game after HBP in head
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer exited Monday's loss to the Orioles in the top of the ninth inning after he was hit by a pitch in the head, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Springer took a 96 mph sinker from Kade Strowd off the side of the helmet. Manager John Schneider and the Toronto training staff immediately ran onto the field, and Springer was able to get up under his own power before walking off with the trainer. Leo Jimenez ran for Springer, who went 0-for-3 with the HBP, one walk and one run scored prior to his exit.
