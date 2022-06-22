Springer was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox due to left elbow discomfort, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Springer was serving as the designated hitter Tuesday and struck out in all three of his plate appearances before being replaced by a pinch hitter during the eighth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.
