Manager Charlie Montoyo said Saturday that Springer (quadriceps) will start taking live batting practice in the coming days, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Springer has been coming along slowly in his recovery process but has been running in recent days. The 31-year-old has been ruled out through the team's current road trip that runs until April 25, but it's been encouraging to see him increase his activities recently. Randal Grichuk, Jonathan Davis and Josh Palacios should continue to fill in while Springer and Teoscar Hernandez (COVID-19) are sidelined.
