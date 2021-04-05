Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said that Springer is doing "really well" in his recovery from a left oblique strain and should take part in live batting practice Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer has yet to ramp up his running since being diagnosed with the Grade 2 groin strain March 23, but if he checks out well during Tuesday's live BP session, he could have a chance at making it back from the 10-day injured list during this weekend's series with the Angels. In an effort to avoid a setback with the oblique, Springer could see more usage at designated hitter initially once he rejoins the active roster. Rowdy Tellez would be the primary candidate to lose out on at-bats in that scenario.