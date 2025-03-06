Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated Thursday that Springer might not be his leadoff hitter in 2025, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The overwhelming majority of Springer's starts since joining the Blue Jays have come from the leadoff spot and Schneider didn't dismiss using the outfielder there again this season, but he's also considering Bo Bichette for the top of the batting order, "depending on who we're facing." Vladimir Guerrero and Anthony Santander are slated to hit second and third, respectively, while Schneider mentioned leadoff and cleanup as options for Bichette. It's possible Springer will be used in whichever of those two spots Bichette doesn't occupy.