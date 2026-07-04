Blue Jays' George Springer: Moved to FME list

The Blue Jays transferred Springer (personal) from the paternity list to the family medical emergency list Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Springer's time on the paternity list was set to expire Saturday, but the move to the family medical emergency list will allow him to spend additional time away from the team without having to be added back to the 26-man active roster. The Blue Jays aren't expecting Springer to miss much further action, as Mae relays that he's expected to rejoin the Blue Jays for their series in San Francisco during the upcoming week. Vladimir Guerrero and Sean Keys will likely share designated-hitter duties while Springer remains away.