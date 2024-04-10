Springer went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.
The veteran outfielder had a sluggish start to the season, but Springer's bat seems to be coming around. He's collected six hits over the last five games with two doubles and three walks against only one strikeout, and Tuesday's steal was his first of the year while the RBI were his first since March 29.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Slugs second homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Hits first home run of season•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Swipes first spring bag•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Will be club's leadoff hitter•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Resting in season finale•