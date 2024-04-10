Springer went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

The veteran outfielder had a sluggish start to the season, but Springer's bat seems to be coming around. He's collected six hits over the last five games with two doubles and three walks against only one strikeout, and Tuesday's steal was his first of the year while the RBI were his first since March 29.