Springer (oblique) went 4-for-11 with three walks and two strikeouts while facing three pitchers during Tuesday's live batting practice session, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.
The target return date for Springer is Thursday against the Angels, when he's first eligible. He took 17 swings during the live BP session, and the team's beat writers seem to expect him back in a couple days, so fantasy managers should plan accordingly.
