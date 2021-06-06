General manager Ross Atkins said Sunday that Springer (quad) is "very close" to beginning a rehab assignment, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Atkins didn't give a specific date for when the star outfielder could begin the rehab assignment, but based on his comments, it wouldn't be surprising for Springer to play in a minor-league game within the next week. The quad issue has been a problem for Springer all season, with the offseason free-agent signing returning for just four games in late April before heading back to the injured list. He'll continue to target a mid-June return to the Blue Jays' lineup.