Springer (elbow) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.

Springer said he felt OK after exiting Thursday's series opener with right elbow discomfort, but he'll still be held out of the starting nine for at least one game. Raimel Tapia will man center field Friday for Toronto while Cavan Biggio takes over the leadoff spot. Springer will be available off the bench, per Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, so he should be able to make a quick return to the lineup.