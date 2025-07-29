Blue Jays' George Springer: Not in lineup for first game of day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer (head) is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Baltimore.
Springer exited Monday's 11-4 after he was hit by a pitch in the head, so it's not a surprise he's sitting out the first game of Tuesday's twin bill. He is feeling better, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, but it's not clear if Springer is in consideration to join the lineup for the second game of the day. Davis Schneider will serve as Toronto's designated hitter in the first game of the twin bill.
