Springer (leg) will sit Monday against the Athletics.
Springer was pulled from Sunday's game against Atlanta with what was reported to be general leg fatigue, as he'd started four games in five days after returning from a quadriceps strain that cost him most of April. It's unclear whether or not that diagnosis has changed or if he's simply been given a day to rest. Lourdes Gurriel will rest his legs as the designated hitter Monday.
