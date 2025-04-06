Springer (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
The veteran outfielder departed Saturday's contest with lower-back spasms after colliding with the outfield wall, and he'll be withheld from the starting nine for at least one game. Springer didn't appear to have any major issues while going through pre-game work Sunday, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, which could indicate a quick return to the lineup.
