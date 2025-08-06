Springer (concussion) will not begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday as initially anticipated, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It was reported previously that Springer was all clear for a rehab game. However, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said earlier Wednesday that Springer still had some concussion tests to go through before being cleared. He evidently did not gain that clearance, although it doesn't necessarily mean he's had a setback. Springer had appeared on track to be activated from the 7-day injured list Friday, but it's possible that will get pushed back.