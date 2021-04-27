Springer (quadriceps) will not be activated Tuesday, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet reports.
There was a report Sunday that Springer had a good chance to be activated Tuesday against the Nationals, but that move will be delayed by at least one day. Springer ran on the field prior to Tuesday's game, and his quad is still not 100 percent.
