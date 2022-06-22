Springer (elbow) is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the White Sox.
As expected, Springer is unavailable for Wednesday's contest after suffering a left elbow injury in Tuesday's loss. He remains day-to-day ahead of Thursday's off day, potentially returning for Friday's series opener against Milwaukee. Raimel Tapia will get the start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's series finale.
